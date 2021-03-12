When the Georgia Department of Education recently released its list of AP Honors Schools, 22 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools were honored in at least one category.
Archer, Collins Hill, Duluth, Grayson and Mountain View were honored in six of the seven categories in which they were eligible.
Clay Hunter, who is Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instructional Support for GCPS, said the recognition showed the hard work put in by students and their teachers and support staff during a time that was particularly daunting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In March of last year, our school system faced the challenge of finding new and innovative ways to make sure that our students were able to continue their learning in the midst of a pandemic,” Hunter said. “The fact that 22 of our high schools were recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as Advanced Placement Honor Schools is proof positive that the efforts our teachers, school administrators, and district level support staff were not in vain.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2021 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories, based on the results of 2020 AP courses and exams.
“The work our schools have done to provide access to a wide-range of Advanced Placement courses while battling the effects of a global crisis speaks to the commitment that GCPS has to hold true to our vision of preparing students for college and career,” Hunter said.
