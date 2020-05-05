A 21-year old Lawrenceville man died in a crash Sunday night in unincorporated Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police said.
The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on May 3 at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway, James Road and Church Road, and resulted in the death of Josue Hernandez-Cano, police spokesperson Cpl Michel Pihera said. According to a police report, Hernandez-Cano was traveling north on Lawrenceville Highway toward the city of Lawrenceville while Alvero Gonzalez, 20, of Lawrenceville was attempting to turn left from James Road onto Lawrenceville Highway northbound.
The incident report showed Gonzalez told officers that he proceeded into the intersection because he looked in both directions did not see any vehicles approaching on Lawrenceville Highway. Police said in their report that Gonzalez was in a blind curve that made it difficult for him to see traffic on Lawrenceville Highway as he approached the intersection.
Meanwhile, surveillance footage obtained by police showed Hernandez-Cano appeared to have been traveling at a "high rate of speed" as he approached the intersection. Police have not said whether he was actually speeding, however.
As the vehicles approached each other, police said Gonzalez swerved left and Hernandez-Cano swerved right, causing their vehicles to collide. After the initial collision, Gonzalez' car came to a halt in the road, but the vehicle Hernandez-Cano was driving left the road and hit a tree head on.
Hernandez-Cano was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett where he later died as a result of his injuries in the collision, according to the incident report. Pihera said neither Gonzalez or his passenger had any significant injuries.
Pihera said the specifics of this collision are being investigated, and no charges have been filed at this time.
