Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter said this week that 2021 property tax bills will be mailed by Saturday. They are due Oct. 15.
Taxpayers may view, print and/or pay their bills online as of Aug. 11 from any Internet-connected device at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Pay. Property owners who signed up for e-billing will receive their bills immediately upon release via secure email.
Mortgage companies are provided access to property tax information; however, property owners with tax escrow accounts are responsible to ensure their taxes are paid on time.
Both buyers and sellers receive a tax bill when properties are sold, click here to learn why.
New this year, customers may schedule appointments at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait for the location most convenient to pay their tax bills. For questions about bills, call/make an appointment at the main property tax office, 75 Langley Dr., Lawrenceville GA 30046.
Ways to pay include:
• Online via e-check is simple, secure and incurs no added convenience fee.
• Online via debit card for a flat $3.95 fee; credit cards and PayPal incur a 2.25 percent fee.
• Schedule payments in advance, as long as the total is paid by the due date.
• Mail checks to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046.
• Drop off checks 24/7 in drop boxes located at every tag office. A receipt will be mailed.
• Pay in person with cash, check, money order, debit card ($3.95 flat fee) or credit card (2.25 percent fee) during stated business hours at any Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s Office.
