A fire that started just before 1 p.m. Monday displaced 20 residents from a Duluth area apartment complex. There were no injuries reported.
Fire officials said the blaze caused heavy fire damage to two apartments, the attic, and the roof on the left side of the breezeway. Five adjoining apartment units incurred some degree of smoke, heat and water damage as a result of the fire.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Tommy Rutledge said firefighters responded at 12:52 p.m. to the fire at The Portico Apartments, located at 5171 Preston Park Drive NW in unincorporated Duluth.
"The caller to 911 reported seeing flames and stated that the fire was spreading fast," Rutledge said. "Crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from the third-floor balcony of a corner apartment unit and flames already burning in the attic on arrival.
"The building was evacuated prior to arrival and no injuries were reported."
Rutledge said the fire was brought under control by 1:37 p.m. Occupants were home in the third-floor corner apartment and discovered the balcony on fire after smelling an odor of smoke inside the apartment unit, Rutledge said.
"The exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation by the fire department," Rutledge said. "Management at the complex is assisting the displaced residents and the American Red Cross has been contacted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.