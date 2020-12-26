A fire that appeared to start in the attack area of an apartment at Medlock Woods Apartments in Peachtree Corners in the early morning hours Saturday displaced families from 10 units.
Fire officials said they responded to a call from the 5100 block of Beverly Glen Village Lane just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A caller to 911 said they heard what sounded like an "explosion" at the apartment complex.
"Crews arrived to find heavy fire burning in the attic and several top floor units on the back of a two/three split, wood-frame apartment building," Capt. Tommy Rutledge, spokesman for the Gwinnett County Fire Department said. "All residents of the 10-unit building were already evacuated when fire trucks arrived and there were no injuries reported."
Rutledge said firefighters deployed fire attack hose lines and began to extinguish the flames. It took about 45 minutes to bring the blaze completely under control, Rutledge said. The fire caused heavy damage to five to six apartment units and smoke and water damage the units directly below.
Rutledge said firefighters completed a primary and secondary search and did not locate anyone inside the building.
The cause of the fire is currently under active investigation. The Fire Investigator has not been able to located or speak with occupants in the unit where the fire is believed to have started, Rutledge said.
Anyone who has information about the blaze is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890.
The Red Cross and management from the complex are assisting approximately 20 residents displaced by the damage.
