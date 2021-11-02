The Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that has sent a 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student to a local hospital in critical condition.
Lt. Jake Parker of the Lawrenceville police department said the shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road.
Parker said the student, a 16-year-old sophomore, was shot at a bus stop. Parker said a 17-year-old, who is also a student at Central Gwinnett High, is in custody.
"The suspect is in custody and we're only looking at one suspect (at this time)," Parker said.
Parker said the victim is in critical condition. "We are waiting on an update now," Parker said.
Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.
Central Gwinnett principal Shane Orr sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning"
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students," Orr wrote. "I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police. I have been notified that a 10th grader at our school has been identified as the victim.
"The police do have the person responsible in custody, and, unfortunately, the preliminary information I have received is that this individual is also a student at our school.
"While there are many rumors circulating about the student’s condition, we do not have any confirmed details. That said, this is a grave situation, and our thoughts are with the family of this student.
"While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware as we know word about this incident is spreading throughout the school and our community. I have shared this information with our faculty this morning so that teachers are aware and can assist students who may be upset and need to speak with one of our counselors. I also have asked that we have additional School Resource Officers on campus today.
"I felt that our students, staff, and families would feel better with additional security and support at our school.
Again, while this incident did not occur at school, it does touch all of us in the Central community — our students, families, staff members, and community. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and school and ask that we all be there for each other during this difficult time.
