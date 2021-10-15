Eleven high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools were recently named 2021 GreatSchools College Success Award winners.
The honor recognizes and celebrates public high schools across the country that excelled at helping students enroll and succeed in college. This year GreatSchools added an additional, elevated level of distinction— the College Success Award – Gold.
This honor is given to schools with a multiyear track record of preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. The 11 GCPS schools each earned the Gold honor.
The GCPS schools recognized were:
School, Award, Rating
• Archer, College Success Award, Gold 7/10
• Brookwood, College Success Award, Gold 8/10
• Dacula, College Success Award, Gold 6/10
• Grayson, College Success Award, Gold 8/10
• Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST), College Success Award, Gold 9/10
• Lanier, College Success Award, Gold 6/10
• Mill Creek, College Success Award, Gold 8/10
• Mountain View, College Success Award, Gold 6/10
• North Gwinnett, College Success Award, Gold 9/10
• Parkview, College Success Award, Gold 7/10
• Peachtree Ridge, College Success Award, Gold 7/10
GreatSchools recognized 1,838 public schools in 25 states. The GCPS high schools are among a group of 86 in Georgia which earned a College Success Award – Gold in 2021.
This unique award, based on high school and postsecondary data provided by state education agencies, offers a snapshot of whether a high school prepares students to enroll in college, succeed with college-level coursework, and persist into their second year, GCPS officials said.
School, district, and state education leaders in these 25 states were undeterred by the pandemic’s challenges and provided the critical data transparency needed to help communities understand paths to success from high school to college.
"As the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact learning within historically marginalized student groups, understanding proven practices worthy of potential investment is critical," a statement from GCPS said. "GreatSchools’ recent report, Strategies for Postsecondary Success, surveyed school leaders in states that have provided multiple years of postsecondary data to understand what practices contribute to their success."
Dr. Dana Pugh, principal of Grayson High School, is proud that Grayson High is a four-time College Success Award recipient and inaugural Gold awardee.
“A great school is one that serves all students well,” Pugh said. “Earning our fourth consecutive College Success Award is a testament to the entire Grayson community’s commitment to preparing our scholars for college.
"Our school is proof that providing students opportunities to take challenging courses, engage in deeper thinking, and explore college options early can set them on a path to lifelong success.”
In addition to building demand for greater data transparency, the College Success Award serves as a repository of excellence in high school education from which GreatSchools has identified best practices, conducted research, and shared stories from principals, parents, and teachers at schools doing an exceptional job of serving students from low-income families.
You can learn more about the award methodology and see the full list of winners at https://bit.ly/3o42JbT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.