The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia recently hosted its annual Good2Care Celebration. The big surprise of the evening? A $100,000 grant to the Gwinnett Housing Corporation.
“One of the things our board has been talking about is impact investing. For 35 years we’ve been a check writer - as we work through our strategic plan one of our questions is: How do we move beyond that?” said Randy Redner, CEO of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia. “The Community Foundation, just like every organization, has accelerated our work and we are basically now giving away $1 million every month into the community.
"So, when we looked at affordable housing, coming out of this pandemic, we thought ‘we can either be catalyst funders or accelerators’. And on this one, we wanted to be an accelerator.
“We wanted to find an organization that's been at it for a long time, doing really good work, but an organization where an injection of some money, like $100,000, would move it to the next level. So we began having conversations with the Gwinnett Housing Corporation’s Executive Director Lejla Prljaca, then with her board, and then with our board, and then said we want to make this [funding] commitment.”
In addition to the $100,000 from the Community Foundation, the Gwinnett Housing Corporation’s board committed to funding a matching $100,000.
"I want to thank the Community Foundation board, Randy and his team for believing in our vision, and for giving us this platform to advocate, to inform and to scale our work so that we can make sure all children have access to safe housing, and that their parents have the dignity to provide for themselves. This check will make that happen,” Prljaca said.
“We will be hiring a housing initiatives director for the Gwinnett Housing Corporation. With that position we will be creating a homeownership center in Gwinnett County - the one-stop shop for all aspiring homeowners to provide them with down payment assistance, and to connect those who are struggling to resources to help prevent foreclosures. We will be hosting quarterly housing symposiums and really challenge ourselves to be the best version of Gwinnett."
Along with the $100,000 giveaway, the event, held Sept. 16 at the 1818 Club, also highlighted the Aurora Theatre’s expansion and upcoming season and featured a special performance of “A Million Dreams” from "The Greatest Showman."
In addition, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson spoke during the evening about the ways the county is working together to make an impact on issues such as healthcare, housing and more.
“We can’t solve these issues alone — we must work together,” Hendrickson said. “Gwinnett has a long tradition of doing that. We’re truly fortunate that our predecessors built a dynamic, thriving, successful local economy, and I’m so grateful to all of the organizations and individuals who have contributed to setting our high standard. Now, we need to keep it going — building on that foundation to reach ever greater heights, and hopefully making room for everyone as we go. Once again – we are more likely to succeed when we stand side-by-side, united by the common cause to help this region thrive.”
