District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III is partnering with community organizations to host the Healthy, Vibrant and Vaxxed Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Saturday at Lenora Park in Snellville.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., will give people who get their COVID-19 vaccine $100 gift cards while supplies last.
Vaccines will be available to eligible people ages 5 and up. All three authorized vaccine types — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available onsite.
Gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. No appointments will be taken.
Watkins said he hopes the event will boost awareness of the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and help raise vaccination rates during Black History Month.
“Vaccination rates among minority communities have fallen behind in this area of Gwinnett, and the County, with the support of several community partners, are working to ensure that all residents have every opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” Watkins said. “The vaccines have proven extremely effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and so that no more Gwinnettians lose their lives to this virus.”
Numerous community partners including the Greater Eastside Gwinnett Chamber, Gwinnett CARES, Gwinnett County NAACP and Rho Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. have joined in the effort to encourage vaccination in southern Gwinnett.
The vaccine clinic, operated by the Gwinnett County Health Department, will take place inside Lenora Park Gym. Community partners will be set up outside the gym providing additional information and resources.
The Lenora Park gym is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
