Brookwood High School celebrates after reaching its goal of raising $1 million to help local charitable causes.
In September 2014, under the director of former principal William Bo Ford Jr., Brookwood High School initiated the March to One Million campaign with the schools’ student government association, with a plan to raise $1 million in 10 years for charitable causes.
In late February, the March to One Million campaign reached its goal in less than nine years, and current principal Brett Savage has already established Brookwood’s second March to One Million campaign to carry the school through the next decade. For six consecutive years, the school cleared $10,000 and despite the yearlong interruption from the COVID pandemic, the school reached its goal in just eight and a half years.
The main beneficiaries of the Brookwood initiative through the years have been the Amanda Riley Foundation, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Brookwood’s Helping Hands and Hearts, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, The Exceptional Foundation, the United Way and several local food cooperatives.
The school’s student government association raised funds from its Halloween Haunted F-Hall, Miracle Marathon, spring carnival and movie nights. The art department’s Empty Bowls soup dinner for the hungry featured collaboration between visual arts and orchestra students, school cafeteria workers and local vendors.
In addition, Brookwood’s HHH Week, which was founded 20 years ago, has proven successful due in no small part to the student body’s competitive nature. Teachers encouraged their students to donate, bid and buy food and privileges to claim the honor of raising the most money in the school. With the money raised, HHH identifies Brookwood students and families in need and offers aid in extenuating circumstances, holidays and everyday life. Since 2014, HHH has given students and families in excess of $100,000 in assistance.
Faculty and staff members have also done their part through silent auctions, special jeans day passes and personal donations. This winter, a silent auction and chili cook-off raised more than $4,200 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a portion of the $100,000 the school has donation to the hospital in the last four years.
“Without involvement and a concerted effort at every level, reaching a million by this time wouldn’t have been possible,” said AP biology teacher and Student Government Association co-sponsor John Chvatal, who spearheaded the March to One Million campaign in 2014. “Everybody has contributed — from students to faculty, and from canned food drives to blockbuster events.”
To commemorate the milestone, Chvatal and fellow Student Government Association teacher sponsors Danielle Kaiser and Emily Humphrey joined the school’s five student executive officers to hang oversized balloons on the school’s trophy case, spelling “$1,000,000” for all to see.
