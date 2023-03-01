In September 2014, under the director of former principal William Bo Ford Jr., Brookwood High School initiated the March to One Million campaign with the schools’ student government association, with a plan to raise $1 million in 10 years for charitable causes.

In late February, the March to One Million campaign reached its goal in less than nine years, and current principal Brett Savage has already established Brookwood’s second March to One Million campaign to carry the school through the next decade. For six consecutive years, the school cleared $10,000 and despite the yearlong interruption from the COVID pandemic, the school reached its goal in just eight and a half years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.