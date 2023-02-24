Life With the Spectrum along with Spectrum Autism Support Group, Inc. are presenting Atlanta’s first “Table Talk” event, a speed dating event for young adults on the autism spectrum.
The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 101 Bagel Cafe, which is located at 3126 US-23 in Duluth.
"Many young adults on the spectrum wish for the same things neuro-typical people do and that is to find love," officials from the Spectrum Autism Support Group said. "Every social opportunity counts when you are neuro-diverse."
At Table Talk, participants will mix, mingle, and move from table to table, just like a traditional speed dating event, to find meaningful friendships, relationships, and possibly find love, organizers said. Participants will be matched based on their score cards then informed who they have paired with.
The event came about after a meeting between Gina Kavali and Claire Dees. Kavali is a long-time radio personality both in Atlanta and across the country who also hosts “Life With the Spectrum,” an Atlanta-centric show on YouTube.
On one episode, she interviewed Dees, who is executive director at Spectrum Autism Support Group, Inc., which is celebrating 25 years. During their time together they both saw a need for young adults who have been expressing that they would like to date but lack the opportunities and know how on what exactly to do.
That need, and the desire to fill it, led to Saturday's Table Talk event in Duluth.
