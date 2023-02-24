spectrum-25th-logo-2000 - Claire has in signature.jpg

Life With the Spectrum along with Spectrum Autism Support Group, Inc. are presenting Atlanta’s first “Table Talk” event, a speed dating event for young adults on the autism spectrum.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 101 Bagel Cafe, which is located at 3126 US-23 in Duluth.

