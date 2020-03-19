The city of Lawrenceville will temporarily close operations at noon on Friday to have city facilities deep cleaned and sanitized in response to the coronavirus known as COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials say they plan to reopen all facilities on Monday, March 23.
“The health and safety of our staff and the public who visit our facilities is a top priority,” said Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville's City Manager. “All facilities have been cleaned daily, but this is an opportunity for a professional company to complete a sanitization process throughout the weekend.”
According to city officials, online bill pay options will remain available for utility payments and all extra convenience fees have been removed. While the drive-through window will close at noon on Friday, the drop box at City Hall will remain open. The city "highly encourages: utility customers to utilize the online payment feature.
For additional information regarding the City of Lawrenceville’s COVID-19 response, visit lawrencevillega.org.
