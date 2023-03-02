Is E.T. hanging out around the Lawrenceville Square? Maybe he's buying comic books at Galactic Quest before heading over to Strange Taco for dinner?
Regardless of whether you believe in aliens or not, Lawrenceville has notched a No. 1 ranking on what some people might consider a weird list: the most likely places in America to see a UFO.
Yup, according to BonusFinder.com, you have a higher chance of seeing strange objects in the sky over Lawrenceville than you are in the skies over places such as Sedona, Ariz., and Greenville, S.C. (which came in at Nos. 2 and 3 on the list, respectively), or the state capitol of Pennsylvania — Harrisburg — which is No. 4 on the list.
BonusFinder.com ranked cities based on how many sightings there have been for every 10,000 residents rather than total number of sightings. Sedona would take the top spot, with 96 sightings, would be No. 1 if the latter criteria were the determining factor since Lawrenceville only had 67 sightings.
But, it's sightings per capita that determined the rankings, and Lawrenceville — which is home to Gwinnett County Airport at Briscoe Field by the way — was No. 1 in that regard. The city reached the top spot with 144.64 alleged sightings per 10,000 people, according to BonusFinder.com.
The sightings lasted, on average, 15.47 minutes.
"Most witnesses stated they saw bright orange and blue lights traveling in the same direction across the sky," according to BonusFinder.com.
Was it aliens, or were they just airplanes taking off from, or heading to, Briscoe Field?
Oh, if only Robert Stack, with his trench coat and best "Unsolved Mysteries" voice, were here to help us figure it out.
