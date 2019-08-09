Thousands of kids attended Lilburn’s 10th Annual National Night Out event at Plaza Las Americas Tuesday night. Eleven public safety agencies participated in this year’s event.
Law enforcement, residents come together as community for National Night Out
- Jann Joseph finds a fit at GGC, built to expand educational opportunities
- Atlanta private school teacher from Norcross charged with child molestation
- Mill Creek High School student facing disciplinary action for perceived threat on Snapchat
- Georgia launches new license, ID card design
- Christian musician Ken Medema to play free concert at Duluth church
Articles
- Duluth city councilman files petition for Gwinnett BOC to condemn sheriff for choice of speaker at Wednesday 287(g) meeting
- After 48 years as a custodian in Buford City Schools, Walt Murray is retiring
- Gwinnett officers give all-clear at Mall of Georgia following bomb threat
- Police: Shoplifters stole $6,000 in items from Duluth electronics store
- GBI handling Snellville-area shooting involving Braselton cop
- 22-year-old dies in Thursday morning motorcycle wreck near Loganville
- Gwinnett students head back to class Monday for start of new school year
- Joe Diffie to headline Rock’n the Ville’s Car-B-Ques & Brews as Lawrenceville overhauls annual event
- 7 charged in alleged ‘egregious’ abuse of disabled residents in DeKalb County
- Teacher expectations have grown, so GCPS's support has tried to grow with them
Images
Videos
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9