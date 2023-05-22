In early May, the Lanier Longhorns won the SAF state high school championship at Lake Lanier as team members Ben Claypole and Gibson Reitig hauled in 20.55 pounds of fish to take the title. The team members are pictured with boat captain Todd Anderson.
Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo of Lanier High School won the GHSA Bass Fishing state championship on May 20.
Photo: Come Alive Visuals
Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo are pictured with boat captain Randy Dover after winning the GHSA Bass Fishing state championship.
Photo: Come Alive Visuals
Photo: Come Alive Visuals
Come Alive Visuals
It’s entirely appropriate that a high school located not far from one of Georgia’s largest lakes would have a top-flight bass fishing team.
In its inaugural season competing, Lanier High School won the Georgia High School Association Bass Fishing State Championship on May 20 at Clarks Hill Lake in Appling. Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo, with boat captain Randy Dover, finished first with a catch of 20 pounds, 8 ounces.
