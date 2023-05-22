It’s entirely appropriate that a high school located not far from one of Georgia’s largest lakes would have a top-flight bass fishing team.

In its inaugural season competing, Lanier High School won the Georgia High School Association Bass Fishing State Championship on May 20 at Clarks Hill Lake in Appling. Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo, with boat captain Randy Dover, finished first with a catch of 20 pounds, 8 ounces.

