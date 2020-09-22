Jeri Lynn, organizer of the annual Kidsignments consignment sale, said the event is back this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds with protocols in place in the wake of COVID-19.

Masks are required for entry to the sale, which runs through Saturday, and the number of entrants to the building will be capped to help with social distancing.

The sale includes gently used infant, kids, teen and maternity clothing, shoes, accessories, games, puzzles, toys, bikes, baby equipment and more.

“Kidsignments takes the safety our shoppers, helpers, sellers, off-duty police and all that participate in this event very seriously and has joined fellow businesses across the state that have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise,” Lynn said. “ Kidsignments has been committed to helping our smart, savvy and environmentally friendly community keep down the cost of growing up for over 25 years. We know that our Kidsignments community counts on us twice a year to help to do this and also help to support our environment by extending the use life of quality items.

“We remain committed to trying our best to make sure this event happens this fall despite these extra challenging times.”

The sale is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to www.kidsignments.com.