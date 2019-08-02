DSC_8950.JPG
Norcross Police Department Sgt. Eric Butynski speaks with 5-year-old Ella Wedderburn during a shopping spree at Snellville’s Academy Sports and Outdoors on Tuesday. The event, during which 30 local children were partnered with local law enforcement officers and given $150 to spend, was put on a week before Lilburn’s National Night Out, an annual event aimed at building police-community relationships.

 Staff Photo: Isabel Hughes

Held a week before Lilburn’s National Night Out, an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, the shopping spree was intended to help families who struggle financially, while also giving children the opportunity to interact with police in a fun setting, said Academy Sports Store Director David Skates.

