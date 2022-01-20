Keyshawn Whitehorse has gone from living in a house with a leaky roof and no electricity or plumbing on an Indian reservation in southern Utah to becoming a rising star on the Professional Bull Riders Tour. He's amassed more than $640,000 and numerous top-20 finishes in the world rankings.
But still, the 24-year-old known as “The Pride of the Navajo Nation” doesn’t see himself as role model — at least not yet.
“With athletes, we are all still young and we are going to make mistakes and learn from them,” Whitehorse said. “I’m not ready to call myself a role model. I don’t see myself that way. I want to be seen as someone in a way that if he can do it, then I can do it.”
Keyshawn Whitehorse during the second round of the San Antonio Unleash the Beast PBR.
Whitehorse, who will compete at the Professional Bull Riders’ Gwinnett Invitational at Gas South Arena on Saturday and Sunday, has already done plenty on top of a bull. He won the tour’s Rookie of Year in 2018 and has qualified for the World Finals four times, including finishing 15th last year after placing seventh in 2020. He’s also won 13 events in his career.
Whitehorse is coming off a tie for 14th place at the PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational in Chicago last weekend, which was won by Stetson Lawrence, who scored 149 points to take home $46,125, with Jaoa Ricarda Vieira taking second and $18,795 with 95 points. Cole Melancon scored 72 to win $14,092. Since Whitehorse didn’t make the final round, he didn’t make a dime.
Lawrence missed most of last season recovering from reconstructive left shoulder surgery before fracturing his neck when a bull named “Dirty Sancho” tossed him to the dirt head-first.
“I need to take this serious and be an athlete,” Lawrence said. “Once I got that brace off, I started training as hard as I could, getting my neck and shoulder, arm and everything strong as I could so I didn’t have any excuses when I come back.”
In bull riding, a catastrophic injury could happen at any second in a sport where men make their livings trying to ride 1,500-pound raging beasts who want to throw them to the ground as fast as they can.
“The Toughest Sport on Dirt” comes down to eight seconds. That’s how long a rider must stay on the bull without his hand relinquishing the rope on the bull’s back, his other hand contacting the bull, or falling to earn points. Four judges rate the rider’s performance on a scale of 1-25, but also score the bull on the same scale, depending on how difficult he made life for the person hanging on for dear life.
The judges’ scores for the rider and bull are combined before being halved to produce a final score, with a perfect mark being 100. Bulls are always given a score for each run, regardless of whether they fail to buck the rider off.
Right now, Moonlight Party, WSM’s Jive Turkey, Choc Tease, Ridin Solo, Pookie Holler, The Undertaker, Mezcal, High Brow Cat, Preachers Kid and Sky Harbor are the top 10 toughest rides in terms of average highest score, meaning they are the toughest to ride. Bulls are assigned to riders by a random draw.
At Gas South Arena on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., competitors will each ride two bulls, with those earning the highest scores advancing to the final rounds on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.
Vieira is leading the tour with 323 points, ahead of Kyler Oliver (299), Lawrence (217), Daylon Swearingen (167.16) and Dener Barbosa (162). Whitehorse is 16th with 49.66 points. While he’s made just $4,370 so far this year after making close to $400,000 combined the past two years, he’s not panicking since there’s plenty of time to qualify for the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 13-22.
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who last year became just the second rider in the tour’s 28-year history to win back-to-back world titles, has finished atop the money list each of the past two years, collectively making more than $3 million.
“When I started it was never about the money – it was about doing something I always dreamed of and that was riding bulls professionally,” Whitehorse said. “It was about how badly do I want to win. It wasn’t until I turned professional that I found out how much money I could really make.
Whitehorse, who has four rides in his career that have scored at least 90 points, knows he has the talent to compete with the best.
It’s now time for him to prove it.
“It’s not about who is the most talented rider,” he said. “It’s about who is willing to put in the effort and time and give everything they have to the sport.”
