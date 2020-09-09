Gwinnett County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a boy who died Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the shooting scene on Bernice Drive, southeast of Lawrenceville, at about 7:30 p.m. While they were traveling to the scene, they learned that someone at the scene had taken the victim to a local hospital. Police did not release the age of the boy.
"Local hospitals were notified of a possible gunshot wound victim arriving," police said. "Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were made aware of a juvenile male had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. That juvenile died in the hospital."
Detectives were working to establish a timeline of events that lead up to the shooting. Information about a possible suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone who information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-067373.
