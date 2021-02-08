• It's like fondue for soup. At J's Mini Hot Pot, diners each get their own broth base (beef, chicken, vegetarian, etc.). From there, you can pick which meats, vegetables and noodles you want to accompany your broth. The broth continues to simmer while you cook your meat and vegetables at your own pace.
• J's Mini Hot Pot, 2174 Pleasant Hill Rd. #101, Duluth, 30096
• More info: jsminihotpot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.