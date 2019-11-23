Johns Creek will hold its annual Christmas tree and giant dreidel lighting on Dec. 5 at Newtown Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Santa Claus and live reindeer will also be in attendance for photo opportunities on the night in which the city’s iconic 30-foot tree is lit for the first time this season.
The city is also lightning a dreidel to symbolize Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.
A dreidel is a four-sided spinning top that’s commonly played during Hanukkah, with a person’s spin correlating to how much they win in a game that’s generally paid with candy or coins.
Hanukkah will be held from Dec. 22-30 this year, as the dates it is celebrated in the U.S. fluctuate since its dates are based on Hebrew calendar, which has between 353-385 days, depending whether it’s a leap year.
“We want this event to be about our community coming together and celebrating the holiday season, even if not everyone celebrates the holiday season in the same way,” Kirk Franz, the city’s recreation manager, said. “The Christmas Tree and dreidel lighting event celebrates our city’s diversity and we want everyone to share in the holiday spirit.”
Once the tree and dreidel are lit, spectators are urged to head to the amphitheater, where reindeer – in cages – will be on display and Santa Claus will be available for pictures. There will also be complimentary kids activities, music and holiday treats.
“This event has really grown a lot, especially in the past few years since we’ve moved the tree from the old City Hall building to Newtown Park,” Franz said. “It’s an event out community looks forward to every year and our volunteers do a great job in making it happen.”
Those in attendance are urged to donate new, unwrapped toys or games into specially-marked boxes as part of the city’s annual “Toys for Tots” drive. Donations also will be accepted at the Park Place Senior Center, which is located at 3125 Old Alabama Road, or at one of the city’s fire stations, until mid-December.