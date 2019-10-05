Johns Creek’s premier autumn event, the Fall Family Festival, is getting even bigger this year.
The event, which will be held on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Newtown Park, is being held in conjunction with Community Safety Day.
The festival, which is free, will have something for everyone – music, rides, games, arts and crafts, inflatables, food, car seat safety checks, safety presentations and demonstrations by the police K-9 unit and S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons and Tactics) – but will also feature a new event: a costume contest.
Kids who are 12 and under are urged to gather under the large tent where awards for the Spookiest, Best Princess, Best Superhero, and Most Creative costumes will be presented. All kids are welcome to bring a bag so they can trick-or-treat their way across the park.
The Mercedes Benz Food Truck, Sugar Rush, Kona Ice and other vendors will be selling food and drinks.
The Fall Family Festival also allows local businesses and organizations the opportunity to sell their products and market themselves in front of hundreds of Johns Creek and area residents. Businesses looking for participate in the event have until Oct. 11 to register, which can be done by calling the city’s Communication Department at 678-512-3200.