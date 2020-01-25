Johns Creek residents Don Marsh and Deb Jackson were among the state’s best amateur golfers recognized by the Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) at its award ceremony last week.
Marsh took home Super Senior Men’s Player of the Year honors (for players 65 years old or older) for the second time after he won the Georgia Super Senior Match Play Championship at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta. He also tied for runner-up honors at the Georgia Super Senior Four-Ball Championship, with partner Ernie Venet of Moultrie.
Jackson and Sea Island’s Cheryl Grigg were named Senior Women’s Co-Player of the Year, with Jackson becoming a first-time player of the year recipient. Jackson won her first Georgia Senior Women’s Championship at Green Island Country Club in Columbus in 2019. She also qualified for the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.
Grigg claimed the Georgia Senior Women’s Match Play Championship at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville and advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.
However, the day belonged to Alpharetta’s Bob Royak, who capped off one of the most impressive golf seasons the state by winning is second straight Tommy Barnes Award, which is given to the GSGA’s overall player of the year.
Royak, who also won his third straight GSGA Senior Men’s Player of the Year honor, was masterful this season, as he won every senior competitions sanctioned by the GSGA. He opened his season in April by winning four matches in two days to claim the Georgia Senior Match Play Championship at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
He then turned his sights on the Georgia Senior Championship, where he left the Cherokee Town & Country Club in Atlanta in late September with his second title in three years with a two-stroke victory. Two months later, he teamed with Georgia Golf Hall of Famer, Doug Hanzel of Savannah, for the Georgia Senior Four-Ball Championship at Sea Palms Golf Resort in St. Simons Island. The duo set the tone early by shooting an incredible 59 in the first round, enabling them to cruise to a decisive, seven-stroke win.
Royak also was victorious outside of the state. In August, he earned national honors by winning the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at the Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C.
Royak’s season for the record books earned him the award named in honor of Atlanta’s Barnes, who was one of the state’s best amateur golfers. Barnes victories include the 1941 Georgia Amateur Championship and the 1947 and 1949 Southern Amateur titles. He also qualified for 16 consecutive U.S. Amateur Championships and played in the 1950 Masters Tournament.
When Barnes was 73 in 1989, he shot a 62 at his home course at the East Lake Country Club, eclipsing the great Bobby Jones’ 67-year-old course record. Barnes died at age 91 in 2007. The GSGA honored Barnes in 1983 by creating an award in his namesake to present annually to its Men’s Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was given to the overall player of the year, regardless of gender. Lauren Lightfritz, Emilie Meason, Margaret Shirle were the last women to win the award, as the trio shared in 2015, with Colin Bowles winning it in 2016 and Chris Waters in 2017.
Since receiving its charter in June 1924, the GSGA has become one of the country’s largest state amateur golf associations in the country, with nearly 340 member clubs and 73,000 individual members. The GSGA strives to “promote and preserve amateur golf in the state of Georgia,” offering golfers a computerized handicapping service, course rating and measuring, and it holds a full schedule of statewide competitions for men and women of age groups annually. It also manages the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and a charitable foundation administering two college scholarship programs.
The Tommy Barnes Award was the highlight of the GSGA’s award luncheon in which it named players of the year in seven categories: Men, Women, Junior, Girls’, Senior Men, Senior Women and Super Senior Men.
Dalton Noll, Jr. of Dalton won the Men’s Player of the Year for the ninth time by winning his fourth Georgia Mid-Amateur in 2019 at The River Club in Suwanee. He also advanced to the round of 32 at the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
Marietta’s Ket Vanderpool won her first GSGA Women’s Player of the Year award after finishing second at the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek. She also made the round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship.
Ben Carr of Columbus was named Junior Player of the Year for the first time after he posted a top-three showing at the Georgia Amateur Championship at the Settindown Creek Course of Ansley Golf Club in Roswell. He also qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship.
Ainsley Cowart of Winston is also a first-time GSGA winner, as she took home the Girls’ Player of the Year after winning the Georgia Girls’ Championship at Harbor Club in Greensboro and posting a top-10 finish at the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek. She also qualified for the U.S. Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship.
