When Johns Creek resident David Wright was young in the 1970s, he eagerly played pinball and other games at arcades.
By the late ’70s, he had begun to work in the arcade industry, putting pinball machines, video games and foosball tables in game rooms located in the newest gathering spots in communities across the nation: the malls. At one time, he had about 126 arcade machines in malls.
By the early ’90s, however, game rooms began disappearing from the mega shopping centers as the rise of home video gaming consoles and desktop and laptop computers, which had the ability to let users play video games in their homes, began cutting into the business. Wright left the arcade business and went into the financial services industry around 1993.
But he continued to feel the absence of arcades, particularly in malls.
“It was a big empty spot, for me, in my heart,” he said. “As a child, that occupied a big place in my heart, and it bothered me for a long time that a kid (today) couldn’t have that same (experience) that I had.”
Wright is on sort of a crusade to revive the mall-based arcade, and to show they can be popular again. That’s why he opened RePlay Arcade in the Mall of Georgia in Buford earlier this month. The official grand opening for the arcade is expected to be either the first or second Saturday in August, with the details still being worked out.
“When I was a kid, any mall that we went into, the first thing I’d ask was ‘Where’s the game room? Where’s the game room? Where’s the game room?,’” Wright said. “I’d spend my whole day there just having a blast.
“Well, nowadays, it’s been like 15 or 20 years since I’ve seen a regular, old-time game room in a mall, and I thought maybe (with) a little bit of resurgence of interest in pinball that the timing would be right so I decided to do it.”
Wright’s angle: go heavy on pinball machines — there are about nine machines all together — with a couple of foosball tables, a ping pong table and a “multicade” machine added in.
A “multicade” machine, by the way, is an arcade-style video game machine with 60 classic games, ranging from Donkey Kong to Space Invaders, built into it.
There is no need to keep a stack of quarters for the machines like there used to be back in the day, however. Customers use cards they can buy credits or an allotment of time on.
Credits would be used up each time a customer swipes the card to play a game, but the time allotment allows them to play as much as they want for the period of time they put on their card.
Wright said he believes, in a modern world where video games can be played on computers and smartphones, that having a heavier focus on pinball, foosball and ping pong can help his arcade attract mall visitors.
“The experience (of pinball) can’t be duplicated on a cellphone or a laptop,” he said. “It’s almost like you or I tried to ‘ride’ a roller coaster on a cellphone. You might kind of have a program that emulates a little bit of the up and down, but you’re not feeling it.”
RePlay Arcade will be available to rent out for birthday parties and business groups who want to have customer appreciation events or team-building sessions there.
Wright said he’s even looking at adding a couple more pinball machines, maybe another one or two more “multicade” machines and possibly — on an outside chance — an air hockey table.
“I’m trying to figure out the logistics on the spacing for (air hockey),” he said.
Wright said he has always like the Mall of Georgia and felt like it seemed to the logical place to test the waters on how successful a new mall arcade could be.
RePlay Arcade is located across from Billy Beez at the mall entrance which is between Havertys and the mall’s outdoor Village dining and entertainment district.
“I thought that if I’m going to try it and choose a mall, you know like in the old mall game room days, why not choose the biggest one in Georgia and see how it goes,” Wright said.
The arcade’s owner said that late afternoons and early evenings have proven to be busy times on weekdays so far.
This past weekend was the first one since the arcade opened. Wright said there as many as 15 people in the arcade at any given time on Saturday and as many as 10 people at one time on Sunday.
“I’ll tell you a funny like thing I’ve noticed — the parents and adults that bring in their kids, the adults have played them before, but they’re normally showing their kids for the first time what in the world a pinball machine is and where are the flippers,” he said.
“Sometimes somebody will just look at it and not realize you’ve got to do something to move the flippers.”
The arcade is on Facebook and Instagram, and its website is located at replayarcade1.com.
Depending on how the new arcade does at the Mall of Georgia, Wright isn’t ruling out the possibility that he’ll try to bring arcades back at other local malls as well.
“We certainly want people to come in and have fun (and) I’d love to have the opportunity to do the same thing at other locations,” Wright said. “But for right now, our focus is here.”