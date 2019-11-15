A Johns Creek resident was among 18 appointees sworn-in by Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Nov. 13 to serve on the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Commission.
Chris Albrecht, a partner with event production company Double A Production, will serve on the commission that’s responsible for bringing film and TV productions to the state. The commission has a locations database of thousands of properties, in addition to providing scouting assistance and certifying projects for a tax incentive.
Georgia, with an attractive climate, diverse locations and landscapes, the world’s busiest airport and a business-friendly government, has emerged as a premier destination for the film industry.
Albrecht, a graduate of Georgia State University, will serve on the commission along with entertainment lawyer Stephen "Steve" Weizenecker; Frank Patterson, the president of Pinewood Atlanta Studios; Daniel Rosenfelt, the president of Third Rail; country music singer Daniel "Danny" Dawson, who performed at Kemp’s inauguration; Keith Perissi, the director of the Joel A. Katz Music & Entertainment Business Program at Kennesaw State University; John Raulet, the vice president of Raulet Property Partners; William "Craig" Miller, the executive producer for Craig Miller Productions; entertainment business executive Mala Sharma; Cardellia Hunter, the co-director of operations and productions for the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment; John Neel, Jr., the CEO and principal of The Sandford Company; IATSE Local 479 business agent Michael Akins; House District 34 Rep. Bert Reeves; House District 10 Rep. Terry Rogers; House District 162 Rep. Carl Gilliard; Sen. Jeff Mullis, the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, Senate Music Committee, and Halls of Fame Joint Committee; Sen. David Lucas, a member of the Senate Appropriations, Economic Development and Tourism, Regulated Industries and Utilities, Transportation, and Urban Affairs Committees; and Stratton Leopold, a former executive vice president of Paramount Pictures and current owner of Leopold's Ice Cream in Savannah.