The cities of Johns Creek, Milton, Alpharetta and Roswell, and the Ed Isakson YMCA are working together to host a Special Needs Services and Expo on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alpharetta Community Center, marking the second time in six months the event has been held.
The event, which features local services designed for the special needs population of North Fulton and to advocate, partner and network with the community, was first held this past July. Due to the overwhelming success of the event, which drew more than 30 vendors and 600 attendees, the cities and YMCA acknowledged a demand for a second expo.
“This is a great example of city officials and mayors in different cities working together to hold an event that really benefits a lot of people and our communities really need,” said Lindsey Pritchard, City of Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Recreation Coordinator Lindsey Pritchard, who helps coordinate the event. “It is important to everyone involved that we have something for the special needs community to let everyone know what services our communities offer.”
The Special Needs Services and Expo will feature vendors from schools, therapy businesses such as equestrian lessons, mentor programs, job placement programs and summer camps, among others that all are focused on those with special needs.
“When we had the last one in July, we invited vendors associated with summer activities so they could talk to people about what they offer. Since we did it when the summer break was almost over, we wanted to hold it earlier this year to be accommodating,” Pritchard said. “By having it in February, these vendors can show parents what kind of summer activities they offer.”
The Special Needs Services and Expo is still looking for vendors, who have until noon at Feb. 10 to complete an online application at bit.ly/SpecialNeedsExpoApplication.
Pritchard said vendors will be featured in a book that will be available at the expo and online.
“We expect attendance to be higher this year because we are having it in February instead of July,” she added. “We are also having vendors who are involved with job placement programs, so it’s an event that should help people of all ages.”
