It's official. Ed Densmore is the new City Manager for Johns Creek.
The Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved Densmore for the position during its March 9 meeting.
"I am honored that the Mayor and City Council have entrusted me to serve as Johns Creek’s next city manager,” Densmore said. “Johns Creek is a unique community with engaged residents, flourishing neighborhoods, and a thriving business sector.
"I look forward to continuing to be a part of this community in this new roll and working with the City’s elected officials, management team, and staff to deliver high quality services."
Densmore, who has been acting City Manager for the past eight months, emerged as the top candidate for the position after a nationwide search that began last June.
At that time, the city hired Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a firm specializing in the recruitment of municipal employees, to help with the search. Mayor Mike Bodker and SGR identified Densmore as the final candidate to lead the city in oversight of strategic programs, teams, and services.
Densmore is also the city's founding police chief, a position he has held for 11 years. He will continue to hold that position until a new police chief can be hired.
