Anna Mullin places the police chief badge on the uniform for her father, John Mullin, center, after he was sworn in as Lawrenceville's new chief a City Hall on Wednesday night. Looking on is John Mullin's son, Tyler.
Anna Mullin places the police chief badge on the uniform for her father, John Mullin, center, after he was sworn in as Lawrenceville's new chief a City Hall on Wednesday night. Looking on is John Mullin's son, Tyler.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
John Mullin, left, is sworn in by Lawrenceville Mayor David Still as the city's new police chief at City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
John Mullin, left, is sworn in by Lawrenceville Mayor David Still as the city's new police chief at City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
John Mullin, left, is introduced by Lawrenceville Mayor David Still before he was sworn in as the city's new police chief at City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
John Mullin, left, is sworn in by Lawrenceville Mayor David Still as the city's new police chief at City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
New Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin addresses residents and police officers after he was sworn in as the leader of the police department at Lawrenceville City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
New Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin addresses residents and police officers after he was sworn in as the leader of the police department at Lawrenceville City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
New Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin addresses residents and police officers after he was sworn in as the leader of the police department at Lawrenceville City Hall on Wednesday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
New Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin, right, talks to Sandy Springs Police Chief Keith DeSimone after Mullin was sworn in a Lawrenceville City Hall on Wednesday night.
Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone has no doubts in John Mullin's ability to lead a police department.
Mullin worked in the Sandy Springs Police Department for more than a decade under DeSimone. During that time, Mullin — who had already been with Sandy Springs police for a few years before DeSimone joined the department — rose through the ranks, eventually reaching the rank of major.
It is perhaps no surprise then that DeSimone was one of a handful of police chiefs sitting in the audience as Mullin was sworn in as Lawrenceville's new police chief on Wednesday night.
"He's the best man for the job," DeSimone said. "The City of Lawrenceville did a good job picking John Mullin and the department will go nowhere but up under his leadership. He's a very solid, capable individual in all facets of law enforcement ...
"I think he'll do great. He's got the background, he's got the education, he's got the humility and he's got the leadership abilities. He'll do fine."
Although Lawrenceville Mayor David Still swore Mullin in as police chief during the City Council meeting on Wednesday night, the new chief will not officially begin his new position until Friday.
But, that doesn't mean he will wait until Friday to start getting acclimated to his new job.
"I'm going to probably be in (Thursday), but Friday is technically my first day," Mullin said.
The new police chief said his top priority, at first, will be getting acclimated to the department and becoming acquainted with his new employees.
"My first thing to tackle is just getting to know everybody in the organization and getting to know the organization before I start making any decisions on anything we would need to change," Mullin said.
After his swearing in, Mullin made a pledge to residents and Lawrenceville police officers to address major issues facing law enforcement and communities. The issues he listed include high numbers of vacancies in law enforcement, rising crime rates, a mental health crisis and an opioid crisis.
"The Lawrenceville Police Department will not shy away from these challenges," Mullin said. "We will enforce the law appropriately while engaging in an ongoing dialogue with the members of our community. We will take care of and support each other as the best recruitment tool is taking care of the people that are already working.
"To the citizens of Lawrenceville, under my command, I pledge that if there is an issue or a problem that is important to you, it will be important to us. We will work together to make this community safer and we will continuously evolve to meet the needs of the community."
Mullin is taking over a police department that is still recovering from a sexual harassment scandal that led to former Police Chief Tim Wallis leaving the department early this year, as well as the departure in late 2021 of a captain accused of inappropriate behavior and the departure earlier this year of another captain who had reported to officials that she had been sexually harassed.
About 10 months passed between Wallis' departure and Mullin's hiring.
The new chief's message to the department on Wednesday night is that he will listen to officers' opinions about how to move the department forward, and that he will have their backs as long as they do not engage in misconduct.
"I pledge to do everything that I can to support you," Mullin said. "So long as we are upholding the Constitution, treating people with dignity and respect and simply doing the right thing, I will absolutely defend and stand with you."
Mullin told the Daily Post that he found it important to listen to what residents had to say during a meet-and-greet with him that was held in late November.
He previously told the newspaper that he plans to do a lot of community-oriented projects, ranging from a possible police-sponsored youth athletic league, to pizza and cops events where teens and their parents can sit down and discuss issues while enjoying pizza.
Mullin has also said he is interested in expanding the police department's mental health co-responder program.
"It's just building partnerships in the community, and engaging the community and finding out what their needs are," Mullin said on Wednesday.
In addition to DeSimone, other police chiefs who attended Mullin's swearing in included Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc, Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer and Suwanee Police Chief Cass Mooney.
As for what DeSimone believes Lawrenceville can expect from Mullin, he said it will be quality leadership.
"(He's) an honest, strong leader that has the best interest of he men and women of the department in mind and the citizens of the city too," DeSimone said.
"And, he's a first-rate crime fighter. He'll do fine."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.