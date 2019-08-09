Lawrenceville officials have made two big announcements concerning their annual barbecue festival at the Lawrenceville Lawn.
One is that Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie will be the headline musician for the event, which will take place Sept. 14.
Getting a Grammy-winner would by itself be a major announcement, but the city also announced a big shakeup for the annual barbecue festival. The event long known as Rock’n Ribville has a new name designed to reflect a new format: Rock’n the Ville’s Car-B-Ques & Brews.