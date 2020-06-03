The Lilburn Woman’s Club is embodying the “volunteer spirit” during this time by finding creative ways to make a difference in the community.
Around mid-March, when schools and planned service projects started being canceled or postponed, members of the woman’s club scrambled to find creative ways to continue to serve.
Publicity Chair Brenda Dana said they quickly discovered “that we cannot be stopped when our communities need us more than ever.”
The club began to hold virtual meetings and challenged their Community Service Program chairs to get creative.
LWC President Diane DeGaetano, a retired registered nurse who understands firsthand the importance of personal protective equipment, encouraged all the seamstresses in the club to start sewing masks for local and state hospital workers in need.
Since then, over 300 masks have been shipped and delivered with many more to come, Dana said.
DeGaetano then asked each of the Community Service Program chairs to donate a portion of their annual budget to provide a General Federation of Women’s Clubs Federation Day Italian buffet lunch for more than 30 respiratory therapists at the local county hospital.
“Not only were we able to show our appreciation for the medical frontline workers, we also supported one of our local small business restaurants with the project,” Dana said. “Double community impact project, plus the opportunity to promote and celebrate Federation Day on April 24th!”
LWC Education committee members also identified the need for children’s books at its local Title I elementary school after the libraries and schools closed, so they coordinated with the principal and administrators to establish a pop-up little free library.
The library, which was set up in front of the school, was stocked with three cases of disinfected new and used books for readers of all ages. The books were handed out to each child to take home along with a free lunch during the week.
“LWC Home Life set up a Drive-By Food Donation Box outside of the Allstate office on Main Street in downtown Lilburn and posted on social media so both the general public and club members could drop off donations for our local food pantry without ever leaving their cars or waiting in line,” Dana said.
Another area the club identified as having a need was in the arts department for Lilburn Elementary School students.
The LWC Arts Committee ordered components, assembled and delivered 200 craft kits to the school. Green origami jumping frog paper and instructions were in 100 of the kits and a small box of crayons and mandala templates targeting the K-6 grade levels were in the other 100 kits.
