The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services recently celebrated the "homegrown talent" of 43 individuals last week after their promotion and completion of paramedic school.
County Administrator Glenn Stephens said the combined ceremony was unique, and allowed the new firefighters to see the opportunities and career paths that lay in front of them.
On Feb. 20, families, friends and loved ones streamed into the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville to watch as eight driver engineers, eight lieutenants and four captains were promoted.
Two tenured firefighters also celebrated the completion of paramedic school. And the 2018-03 Recruit Class was finally able to switch their label of “recruit” to firefighters/paramedics.
The new firefighters/paramedics completed a 16-month program, where they learned about paramedicine and basic firefighting skills. Along the way, they also acquired 10 certifications.
Commission Chairman Charlotte J. Nash, Deputy County Administrator Phil Hoskins and Fire Chief Russell Knick also attended the event.
Nash reminded everyone of how endeared she is to public safety and encouraged the newly promoted firefighters to uphold the standard that has been placed in front of them.
Hoskins applauded the achievements of the group, while Knick took the time to give examples of activities that some of the newly promoted individuals had participated in that helped set them apart to show they were ready to take on more responsibility in the organization.
Although some personnel had already been in the position for a period of time, they were officially recognized during the ceremony.
Families of the new firefighters/paramedics were also invited to the Training Academy the following night for refreshments and to get a firsthand glimpse into what the life of a recruit looked like in the 16-month program.
Training Academy instructors presented individual awards based on performance throughout the training program.
The Academic and Star of Life awards went to Tyler Culp, Core Values Award went to Luke Foshee, Top Rung Award went to Logan Holt and the Physical Fitness Award went to Travis Nyberg.
