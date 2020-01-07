The Goodwill Career Center is hosting a job fair for various positions Jan. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for those interested in starting the new year with a new job.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet and greet local employers, including Amazon, Preferred Personnel Solutions, Domino’s Pizza, Home2 Suites, MedLink Georgia, QM3 Solutions, National Vision, SIMOS and Staff Right. Companies will be onsite accepting applications, resume and more.
Attendees should bring a blue or black ink pen and dress in professional and appropriate attire, as well as come prepared with copes of their resume.
To pre-register for this event, visit www.careerconnector.org. For more information, call 770-564-2447.
The event will take place at the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, located at 52 Gwinnett Dr. Suite C Lawrenceville, GA 30046.