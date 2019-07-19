Jeff Francoeur was a journeyman as a Major League Baseball player. Now the Lilburn native is settling into his first full season as FOX Sports South's Braves broadcast analyst.
Click here to read the full article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily local news headlines from across Gwinnett County.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email.
Daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news.