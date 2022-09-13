After holding a virtual event in 2020 and cancelling two weeks before the big day a year ago, JapanFest returns to Gwinnett County this weekend to celebrate its 35th birthday.

The Gas South Convention Center in Duluth will provide the backdrop for JapanFest, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hosted by JapanFest Inc., the Japan-America Society of Georgia and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, the event celebrates friendship and cultural exchange between the citizens of Japan and the United States.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.