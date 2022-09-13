The festival – one of the largest commemorating Japanese culture in the Southeast – will feature music, traditional Japanese dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, cultural workshops, dozens of vendors, children’s games, food and much more.
JapanFest will be held Saturday and Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.
Photo: JapanFest
The festival – one of the largest commemorating Japanese culture in the Southeast – will feature music, traditional Japanese dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, cultural workshops, dozens of vendors, children’s games, food and much more.
After holding a virtual event in 2020 and cancelling two weeks before the big day a year ago, JapanFest returns to Gwinnett County this weekend to celebrate its 35th birthday.
The Gas South Convention Center in Duluth will provide the backdrop for JapanFest, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hosted by JapanFest Inc., the Japan-America Society of Georgia and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, the event celebrates friendship and cultural exchange between the citizens of Japan and the United States.
The festival – one of the largest commemorating Japanese culture in the Southeast – will feature music, traditional Japanese dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, cultural workshops, dozens of vendors, children’s games, food and much more. More than 23,000 patrons attended the 30th anniversary of JapanFest five years ago and attendance topped out at more than 25,000 before the pandemic.
Event manager Kazuko Lillie said this year’s festival will be restricted to the convention center because of ongoing construction, so she hopes for a big – but not too big – turnout.
“I’m a little bit scared because the venue this year is a little bit smaller due to construction, so I don’t know if I want to have as many people as we had in 2019 because of the size of the venue,” said Lillie, who added that she expected attendance to be around 20,000. “But they have a very beautiful courtyard, so hopefully people will enjoy inside and outside.”
While JapanFest features a host of interesting performances, Lillie said she was particularly interested in the Iwami Kagura dances presented by New York-based Japan Performing Arts, featuring three huge serpents made from paper and bamboo.
“The Japanese Consulate (of Atlanta) helped bring Japan Performing Arts,” said Lillie. “They have three giant snakes; I’ve heard they’re over 12 feet. They helped us make this a big event with big performers this year, so I want people to see the three big giant snakes dancing.”
While many visitors to JapanFest are, in fact, Japanese, Lillie said the event also attracts a large number of Americans, which is what organizers are shooting for.
“That’s what we want,” she said. “Our mission is to introduce our culture to the United States, so we want more American people to come to our event because Japanese people know our culture already. We want to introduce our culture who people who don’t know about it.
“We want people come out and enjoy our culture and enjoy the food and the performances. I want them to think about coming back next year or to think about visiting Japan one day.”
Lillie, who has been involved with the festival since 2016, assented that planning and staging JapanFest is a 12-month endeavor and it won’t be long before she gets started on the 2023 event.
“Already a couple of vendors are contacting me for next year,” she said. “And I tell them, ‘Let me finish this year first.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.