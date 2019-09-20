Race for the Rescues, a nonprofit organization, hosted a 5K and Fun Run event for Operation Second Chance, (better known as The Gwinnett Jail Dogs) on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia; the rescue group that supports The Jail Dog Program.
“The event was a success”, stated Volunteer Lori Cronin. “The Race for the Rescues crew put together a well-organized event that brought out people in our community that want to help our program. There were 205 people that registered for the event and came out to the park with family, friends and their furry family members. We even had some of our previous Jail Dog adoptees come support their not yet adopted “dog cell mates”.
The mission of the Gwinnett Jail Dog, (and Cat) Program is to take dogs and cats from local shelters that are in danger of being euthanized due to overcrowding or health issues. They are taken from these shelters, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and then trained by carefully screened inmates at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
The program was started in 2010 when Sheriff Butch Conway and the Directors of Society of Humane Friends of Georgia Dennis and Jo Ann Kronenfeld joined forces to help ease the over population of local animal shelters by rescuing dogs and then finding them forever families. The dogs are fostered, trained in basic obedience and house training by the inmates located at the Gwinnett County Detention Center to help give them an easier transition into a new loving home.
In 2013 the Jail Cat Program was added. These wonderful felines are trained by the female inmates where they are socialized, litter box trained and enjoy the company of other cats during play time.
“I appreciate the efforts of everyone who organized and attended this event. You are our community partners and we can rescue more neglected, abused and abandoned animals when we work together” stated Sheriff Conway.
For more information about the Gwinnett Jail Dog program and their adoptable dogs and cats please go to their website www.jaildogs.org or their Facebook Page, Gwinnett Jail Dogs.
To find out how Race for the Rescues can help your nonprofit animal organization and a listing of their upcoming events please go to www.Race4Rescues.com.
