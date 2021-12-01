Interstate 85 reopened near Chateau Elan Wednesday night after it was closed for nearly five hours following an accident that reportedly left a child dead.
GDOT's 511GA website shows the accident happened between Flowery Branch Road and State Route 211 on I-85. The interstate was closed at about 2:17 p.m., and the agency anticipated the roadway will reopen around 6:45 p.m. It turns out GDOT was pretty close on the estimate.
Gwinnett County police announced on Twitter two lanes had reopened around 6:54 p.m., and then announced the interstate was fully reopened at about 7:09 p.m.
Gwinnett County Police redirected traffic to the Hamilton Mill Road exit while the interstate was closed.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta is reporting the accident resulted in the death of a child and that multiple vehicles were involved. Other news outlets are reporting the accident involved a commercial truck and a car.
Police responded to a request from the Daily Post for details about the accident by only saying the investigation was still active at 4 p.m., and that they would release information when they received it.
The only updates released by police so far since then have pertained to the reopening of the interstate.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
