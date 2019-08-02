IMG_0133.JPG
Buy Now

Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs speaks during a July 28 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Buford High School.

 Staff photo: Taylor Denman

Robert Downs has been at the center of several key Buford schools events in his seven months as superintendent. He presided over the Class of 2019 graduation ceremony, in which he stood at the podium for hours to details the millions of dollars in scholarships accumulated by Buford’s class. He also directed the run of show at the high school’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its Performing Arts Center.

Tags