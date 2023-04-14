The Atlanta premier of the critically acclaimed “Immersive Disney Animation” is set for Monday, May 1 at the new Armour Yards development between Buckhead and midtown.
The attraction — referred to as an “experiential projection exhibition” — was developed by Lighthouse Immersive in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, and by early April the attraction had opened in several cities since its world premier last December in Toronto.
Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive, which has venues in 16 American cities, is perhaps best known for its world premiere presentation of “Immersive Van Gogh,” which has been seen by more than 5 million patrons. The company has also presented “Immersive Frida Kahlo,” “Immersive King Tut” and “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” in nearly two dozen North American cities.
Filled with the music and artistry that can only be created with a Disney touch, the attraction references the company’s canon of family-friendly films like “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan,” “Pinocchio,” “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen.”
“Like so many of us, I have a lifelong love of Disney films,” said Corey Ross, producer and founder of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, in a news release. “And while we expected a positive reception, we have really been blown away by just how incredibly excited audiences are with this experience, a testament to the timeless legacy of Disney Animation’s worlds, stories and characters. We can’t wait to share this very special presentation with Atlanta audiences.”
“Immersive Disney Animation” will open in a 44,000-square-foot warehouse at 159 Armour Drive in the Armour-Ottley Loop, a former industrial corridor between Buckhead and Midtown. The venue stands adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine and Path 400 trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.