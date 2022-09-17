Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen as it moves near the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this weekend-- and it could be close to hurricane strength as it approaches the latter two, forecasters say.

Hurricane watches were issued Saturday for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic to reflect forecasters' suspicions that they could see hurricane conditions -- sustained winds of at least 74 mph -- sometime this weekend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.