Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday with winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Most of Puerto Rico is now under flash flood warnings as the hurricane brings torrential rainfall. The weather service in San Juan warns catastrophic flooding impacts are expected across the Cordillera and the southern half of Puerto Rico.

CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.

