Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE STILL POSSIBLE THIS MORNING OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA INCLUDING THE ATLANTA METRO... Sub-freezing temperatures as of 6 AM are west of a Gainesville to Atlanta to Columbus line. As the strong cold front continues to move east this morning, temperatures are expected to drop another 4 to 6 degrees by 10 AM before slowly rising the rest of the day. Most areas will reach 30 to 35 degrees this afternoon. However with the abundant sunshine expected today, most icy patches will melt or evaporate by early afternoon. If driving this morning, remain alert for possible icy spots. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.