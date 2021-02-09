DEAR AMY: What is the etiquette for Zoom-based celebrations? I have attended several bridal and baby showers on Zoom that have guest lists of over 100 people, combining family from both sides, co-workers, college friends, neighbors, etc. At the latest there were six screens of “Gallery View” faces to scroll through, guests were speaking on top of one another, and it was hard to hear what the mother-to-be was saying. I was later reminded of where the parents-to-be were registered (I had sent an e-gift card, per their request, but now wonder if it made it), and learned that an in-person shower was held following the Zoom celebration. I appreciate the Zoom option, but are these Zoom-based super-showers just a cash-grab? In pre-pandemic days, my friend might have had several smaller showers with more opportunity for conversation, and the “ooohs” and “aaahs” as tiny baby items are unwrapped. I’m becoming resentful of these chaotic digital gatherings. Especially ones that remind me to send an e-gift card! A friend attended a virtual wedding shower where the hostess mailed out games to each attendee in advance. It had a comfortable feel to it, with roughly 20 guests. That sounds lovely. Could you offer some digital party etiquette and ideas?
— Curmudgeon in California
Dear Curmudgeon: First, a comment about “super-showers.” I’ve only attended one of these, held in a hotel ballroom. Guests left their (unwrapped) gift on a banquet table and picked up their pre-printed thank you card on the way out. This was a far cry from my only other experiences: A few women gathered in someone’s living room — eating cake, and “oohing and ahhing” — over what felt like a joyful and intimate initiation. A Zoom super-shower should involve thoughtful planning and implementation. There should be one or two hosts who run or “emcee” the party. Guests should be notified of parameters beforehand. They could be asked to post their own baby pictures as avatars, share a piece of mothering advice, or be asked to hold up a picture of their favorite item from their own (or their kids’) babyhood. The mom-to-be could be prompted to do an on-camera Q&A where she asks guests her most burning questions. The host unmutes those who want to answer; guests should also use the “chat” function to communicate. The guest-of-honor’s relatives should be introduced and prompted to speak. The event should end with a group “toast” (unmuted) to the honored parents. No, a Zoom super-shower should NOT feel like a Friday night on QVC. Guests should NOT be prompted during the shower to send gifts. The host could send out a “thank you” email the following day, but every single guest should also be personally and specifically thanked afterward, by postal mail, with their specific gift acknowledged. DEAR AMY: A friend moved up her wedding date, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her fiance held their wedding ceremony with only a few people in attendance. After receiving a “change-the-date” announcement explaining why we were no longer invited to the wedding, I sent the couple a generous gift. She is now going to have a reception later in the year. If invited, should I bring another gift?
— Re-Invited
Dear Re-Invited: The pandemic has created so many personal, social, and relationship challenges, and has now brought on a new phenomenon: The “change-the-date” notice. I’m sure this has been hard on the couple, as well as their guests. I hope they express appreciation for your flexibility, as well as a genuine and personal “thank you” for the wedding gift. It is not necessary for you to give the couple another wedding gift when their reception rolls around. DEAR AMY: In a world full of human suffering, I have two female friends (both religious) and a husband (all over 70), who seem to be incapable of showing compassion toward the plight of immigrants, the homeless, or the overwhelming stress felt by our health-care workers (for example). These people are all financially secure. Is compassion a choice or are there people whose brain is wired such that it renders them incapable of feeling or displaying compassion? I try not to be judgmental and I do not engage conversation when remarks are made. I just want to understand them.
— Irene
Dear Irene: I believe that compassion is a choice. It can be learned, but it helps to understand that it can be frightening to open your heart to others, because to understand suffering is to get in touch with your own vulnerability.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, almost overly so, to levels of stress in my life. Do you feel there could be any relationship between the pernicious anemia condition and my A1C? Because of the rarity of my condition (pernicious anemia), there seems to be very little, if any, research of its impact on various medical issues. — G.P. ANSWER: Pernicious anemia is not such a rare condition. It is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks cells that make acid in the stomach. Those cells also make a protein called intrinsic factor, which is necessary for efficient vitamin B-12 absorption. Without B-12, the body cannot make blood cells effectively, causing the anemia, but severe cases can cause damage to the nerves. Pernicious anemia is diagnosed now by finding the antibodies to intrinsic factor, and is treated by giving B-12 by injection, usually once a month, although a single injection in theory lasts much longer. B-12 can be absorbed orally if given in high-enough doses. A surprising number of my patients prefer shots, even though oral treatment is just as effective. The hemoglobin A1C looks at the amount of sugar on the hemoglobin molecule. Hemoglobin is the major oxygen-carrying protein of the blood. Conditions that affect the life of the red blood cell will affect the A1C. However, this is much more a factor in people with other types of anemias, such as sickle cell disease. In that case, checking many blood sugars and looking at the average may be a more effective way of monitoring diabetes. Treated pernicious anemia should not affect the A1C. DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn’t stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about 10 cigarettes a day. Can smoking be the cause of coughing? In several articles I read that coughing after surgery is normal but that it lasts for only a few days. My father is still coughing six days after surgery. This is why I’m worried. — D.A. ANSWER: Smoking can indeed be the cause of coughing, but coughing after surgery is sometimes a result of serious complications, such as partial lung collapse or pneumonia. A call or visit with the surgeon’s office would be a good idea. They would have a great deal of experience at telling worrisome causes of coughing from the routine post-surgery cough. Quitting smoking is the single most important thing your father can do to improve his overall health, especially given a history of heart blockages.
You’ll be able to take on whatever comes your way. Your discipline and diligence will draw attention. Stand tall, be a good listener and know when to say no. It’s time to be a leader and to focus on what you want to accomplish. This can be the year you accomplish your dreams. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can’t please everyone, but you can make a difference. Follow your instincts, make decisions based on facts and pursue your goals with gusto. Romance is on the rise. PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful what you share and who you trust. Focus on getting things done instead of trying to convince others to help you. What you accomplish on your own will inspire you. ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Express your ideas, accept criticism and make adjustments. Strive for perfection, and don’t look back. Romance is favored. Now is the time to give it your all and to make progress. TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think twice before you upset a loved one. Choose your words carefully, and you’ll avoid ending up in a precarious position. Take care of your responsibilities; say less and do more. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can get ahead if you take the right measures. Check online job postings, set up an interview or discuss your ideas and plans with someone who can help you make your dreams come true. CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby or pastime you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you interact with others will encourage better relationships. Protect your assets. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll feel ill at ease around a partner, colleague or peer. Be prepared to counter anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities. You can come out ahead! VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime. Refuse to let a peer, friend or relative goad you into a debate. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your plan in motion. You’ve got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in how you present your objective. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hold off on making a change that you aren’t fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you’ll come up with a unique idea that will help prevent a dispute. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your own thing. You will reach your objective if you don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. A change to how you handle money, approach work or take care of yourself will pay off. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A unique twist to how you do things will give you a new lease on life. Move items around at home to free up space for a project you want to pursue. Don’t argue with someone who never agrees with you.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.
In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.
In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Uzo Aduba (1981- ), actress; Justin Gatlin (1982- ), sprinter; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his “Death of a Salesman” opened in New York on this date in 1949.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women’s figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve heard of nothing coming from nothing, but I’ve never heard of absolutely nothing coming from hard work.” -- Uzo Aduba
