Holly M. York has been named the executive director for North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC), replacing Barbara Duffy who has been in the position since 1990 and will retire at the end of the year.
York, who has been NFCC’s director of development since July 2018, will be just the second executive director in the nonprofit’s 36-year history. Duffy has been with the NFCC since its formation in 1983.
York has been leading NFCC’s development team, tasked with bolstering the nonprofit’s marketing and fundraising efforts, in addition to forging partnerships in the community and working with the board of directors and management team on strategic planning.
“The board and staff have had the chance to work with Holly over the last year and her successes as development director and her passion for the mission of NFCC speak for themselves,” Mary Good, the president of the board of directors, said in a statement. “While we will never be able to replace Barbara Duffy and the legacy she leaves for all of North Fulton, we feel that Holly will be an excellent leader for the future of NFCC.”
The NFCC is strives to building self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger for North Fulton residents in Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. It helps families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short-term emergencies, in addition to offering classes for adults to earn their GED.
York’s first day as executive director will be on Dec. 1. She will work alongside Duffy until her predecessor retires at the end of the year.
“We are all excited to offer Holly this position and look forward the next chapter of North Fulton Community Charities,” Good said.
For the 25th straight year, the NFCC held its Warm Coat Day on Oct. 26, culminating a month of collecting new and gently used coats, jackets, hats, scarves and gloves to give to those in need. The clothing will be stored at the distribution center, located at 310 North Point Circle in Alpharetta.
From Nov. 21-22, the NFCC will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items, in addition to $25 Kroger or Publix gift cards. Frozen turkeys, however, will only be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 24 at the distribution center.