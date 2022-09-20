For more than a dozen years, the documentary television series “American Pickers” has brought to life that adage that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. And the long-running show – starring “picker” Mike Wolf – is making its way back to Georgia this December.
“American Pickers” is much more than the objects the pickers recycle and rescue. The show not only focuses on the destination, but also on the journey as the pickers seek the often-fascinating personalities and stories behind the objects they discover and purchase.
Fans of the popular show are well aware there’s not much that the pickers haven’t seen before, but that doesn’t stop them from their search for the remarkable and exceptional items they hope to give a new lease on life. On their Georgia sojourn, the pickers hope to uncover extraordinary items and their accompanying backstories.
The producers of “American Pickers” are looking for leads and would like nothing better than to explore the hidden treasure found in the basements, barns, warehouses and garages of Georgians. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection of accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, the pickers want to hear from you.
“American Pickers” continues to take the COVID pandemic seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and the CDC.
It is worth noting that the pickers don’t play their trade in stores, flea markets, auction businesses, museums of anything open to the public. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should call 646-493-2184 or send your name, phone number, location and description of your collection – with photos – to americanpickers@cineflix.com or @GotAPick on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.