Johns Creek has three schools rated in the top 15 in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report, which released its 2020 Best High School rankings this week.
Northview High School was the top-rated school in the city, coming in at No. 10 in the state, while Chattahoochee High was ranked No. 12 and Johns Creek High was ranked No. 15.
“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the methodology used for the rankings takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors:
♦ College readiness ( which measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams)
♦ Reading and math proficiency
♦ Reading and math performance
♦ Underserved student performance
♦ College curriculum breadth
♦ Graduation rates
Northview ranked No. 293 nationally, according to the report. With an enrollment of 1,801, Northview received an overall score of 98.35. The report said 68 percent of Northview students took at least one AP exam and 61 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 84 percent, a reading proficiency score of 81 percent and a graduation rate of 96 percent.
Chattahoochee ranked No. 327 nationally. With an enrollment of 1,966, Chattahoochee received an overall score of 98.16. The report said 72 percent of Chattahoochee students took at least one AP exam and 65 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 79 percent, a reading proficiency score of 80 percent and a graduation rate of 95 percent.
Johns Creek High ranked No. 397 nationally. With an enrollment of 2,142, Johns Creek High received an overall score of 97.77. The report said 73 percent of Johns Creek High students took at least one AP exam and 62 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 77 percent, a reading proficiency score of 78 percent and a graduation rate of 97 percent.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 12 nationally by the publication. The Lawrenceville school was also ranked No. 13 among STEM schools in the country.
Rounding out the top five schools in Georgia in the U.S. News & World Report rankings are Davidson Magnet School in Augusta at No. 2, Columbus High in Columbus at No. 3, DeKalb School of the Arts in Avondale Estates at No. 4 and Walton High School in Cobb County at No. 5.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was rated as the top high school in the nation.
