There’s no time like the present for your family to start a tradition that could last for generations.
Holiday traditions bring families together, connecting generations to share in a common event.
There’s no time like the present for your family to start a tradition that could last for generations.
Holiday traditions bring families together, connecting generations to share in a common event.
Fortunately for county residents, Gwinnett has plenty of options for those looking to start a family tradition in the coming weeks.
When: Nov. 24, 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Where: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 W. Crogan St., Lawrenceville
Admission: Free
Activities: The tradition continues as the Great Tree is lit on the lawn of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse on Thanksgiving evening. Santa will light the tree and then will receive visitors in his living room inside the Courthouse. Visitors can enjoy historical guided tours of the beautifully decorated Courthouse. There will be kid’s activities, s’mores, live entertainment, and more.
When: Nov. 26, 5 p.m.— 8 p.m.
Where: Towne Green, 2437 Main St. E
Admission: Free
Activities: Watch the Lighted Christmas Parade from Wisteria Plaza to the Towne Green, along with a Christmas Tree lighting, cookie decorating, s’mores and more.
When: Dec. 1, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Where: Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd.
Admission: Free
Activities: View the lighting of the Christmas Tree, a Menorah and other holiday-themed lights, and listen to a holiday concert.
When: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Norcross
Admission: Free
Activities: The City of Norcross celebrates Christmas with activities, including a tree lighting on Dec. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., carriage rides and photos with Santa.
When: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Where: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Dr., Norcross
Admission: Free
Activities: Ring in the holiday season with choirs singing carols, get your picture with the Grinch, and of course, Santa Claus.
When: Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St.
Admission: Free
Activities: Kickoff the holiday season with the City of Lilburn Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Parade, musical entertainment, Santa Selfies, kid’s craft, sweet treats, and more.
When: Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Where: Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St.
Admission: Free
Activities: Classic holiday songs with a twist that will become a toe tapping family Christmas tradition, along with the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree.
When: Dec. 3, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Where: Duluth Town Green Playground
Admission: Free
Activities: This event features live entertainment, crafts for the kids, a polar express train ride with Mrs. Claus, a real snow playground and snow slide, photo ops with Santa, holiday light installations and a tree lighting.
When: Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Where: Buford Community Center, 2200 Buford Highway
Admission: $5, but kids 2 and younger are free
Activities: Celebrate the holidays with photos with Santa, a hot chocolate bar, treats, crafts and a Christmas movie.
When: Dec. 4, 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Where: Grayson Park, Park Dr.
Admission: Free
Activity: Fun activities for children and photos with Santa Claus.
When: Dec. 10, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Lawrenceville, 185 W. Crogan St.
Admission: Free
Activities: Celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday market, Santa, ice sculptures and more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal …
LEGAL NOTICE City of Berkeley Lake SPECIAL CALLED WORK SE…
Wanted and needed, a Licensed Psychologist A practicing C…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.