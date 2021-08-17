Heavy rain hampers Haiti rescue efforts as earthquake death toll rises

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia...
Cobb County in north central Georgia...
DeKalb County in north central Georgia...
Central Fulton County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia...
Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
* Until 245 PM EDT Tuesday.
* At 840 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Crooked Creek near Norcross.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 8:16 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the
natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream and
downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
People affected by the earthquake walk under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti on Aug. 16.
The quake, which struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday morning, killed at least 1,419 people and injured more than 6,900 others; the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the coming days.
But work to find trapped survivors or to recover the bodies of victims from the wreckage is being hampered by a lack of resources and by heavy rains, which have caused mudslides that have blocked roads in the region.
As the storm passed along the southern coast of Haiti, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rainfall were forecast for the country's southwest peninsula, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in localized areas, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
Haiti is prone to mudslides due to the topography of the island -- the country is home to mountains more than 10,000 feet tall -- and years of deforestation that has created an ecological disaster, Guy said. Some 42 of the country's 50 highest mountain peaks are completely devoid of vegetation, and only 1% of Haiti's primary forest remains, he added.
The soil has also been destabilized by the recent earthquake and the aftershocks that followed. Add heavy rain over a very short period of time and you have the recipe for dangerous, even life-threatening mudslides, Guy said.
Aftershocks and mudslides have obstructed the roads between the cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, with repairs underway.
Saturday's quake destroyed and damaged tens of thousands of homes, according to the civil protection agency. It also blocked roads and wrecked infrastructure, making it difficult for vital supplies to reach the affected areas.
Local hospitals have told CNN that they are inundated with victims, and desperately in need of medical supplies.
The earthquake struck at 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles); its epicenter was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country.
That location is about 96 kilometers (60 miles) west of the epicenter of the disastrous 7.0-magnitude quake that killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in 2010.
CNN's Caitlin Hu, AnneClaire Stapleton, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Amir Vera, Susanna Capelouto, Elizabeth Joseph, Eric Levenson, Brandon Miller, Florencia Trucco, Michelle Velez, Lionel Vital. Ellie Kaufman, and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.
