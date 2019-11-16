Cherelle “Torch” George said through her community work with the Harlem Globetrotters she was surprised to find out how many children are homeless.
Data from HomeFirst Gwinnett shows there are an estimated 10,000 homeless people in Gwinnett County and roughly 50% are children.
“I’m thinking most of the homelessness are adults, when in fact it’s children,” George said. “It’s sad so when we’re out there spinning the ball, passing out hot dogs, hamburgers, dancing — just putting smiles on faces — for that hour-and-a-half, they’re free of worries.”
This week the Globetrotters donated an 18-wheel truck full of apparel and basketballs to local charities throughout metro Atlanta. On Wednesday, National Kindness Day, George and other associates with the Harlem Globetrotters helped local homeless by supporting local nonprofits.
In the back of a warehouse in Norcross, representatives from Atlanta-area charities picked up boxes of Globetrotter sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts and other athletic wear. Those organizations have plans to distribute them to local families in need.
Five beneficiaries of the clothing drive were Hope Through Soap, Atlanta Dream Center, Norcross Cooperative Ministry, Fowler Family YMCA and SafeHouse ATL.
The Norcross Co-op will host The Merry Market on Dec. 11, 12 and 14 at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. Parents will come to select gifts for their children. The goal of the event is to give parents an opportunity to “shop” for Christmas gifts for their children and give children and teenagers warm clothes for the winter months.
“Our donations come from various churches, but we do also rely on the community and corporate organizations to spread the word, provide volunteers for us,” Traci Consolini, program coordinator for Norcross Co-op, said. “This is just one step.”
The Globetrotters are also helping the Norcross Co-op with a toy drive that will be held on Dec. 4.
Several other Gwinnett organizations benefited from the clothing drive. Hope Thru Soap is a Buford nonprofit that offers mobile showers to homeless people. The Fowler Family YMCA, based in Peachtree Corners, also collected clothing.
By reaching out to multiple Atlanta-area nonprofits, the initiative has the ability to impact thousands of homeless from Atlanta. Andrew Lallerstedt said his organization, Atlanta Dream Center, serves about 300 to 400 homeless people per week and about 20 women in prostitution per week.
Atlanta Dream Center’s mission is carried out through outreach. Lallerstedt said volunteers approach women and homeless people with donations and provide contact info for them to seek long term treatment. The organization started placing homeless men in women in 2014, and has reached 910 placed in long-term rehabilitation centers.
Lallerstedt said clothes, a shower or a meal could spark some life changing events for someone who needs help.
“That’s how my life was changed about 10 years ago,” Lallerstedt said. “Someone found me doing outreach in jail … I took the help and totally changed my life.”
George is a native of Newnan and a graduate of Newnan High School. She is a magician with a basketball, but the ability to give back is something she takes pride it as a Globetrotter.
“We’re in these hospitals, we’re in these schools,” George said. “It’s nothing new. We’ve been doing this for 94 years. I’m just so happy to be a part of it...”