Jasmine Morales is mourning the big life events, such as high school graduation, that her little sister, Susana, will not get to have because she was murdered by a now former police officer last summer.
Meanwhile, Zaira Garcia has been in a constant state of worry about her sister, Selena, who has been missing since last October.
The cases involving Susana Morales and Selena Garcia are just some of the cases that are causing concern among Hispanic residents in Gwinnett County. Some of the cases involve people, like Garcia, who are still classified as missing, while others involve people, such as Morales or Jose Daniel Martinez, who have been the victims of murderers.
And, other cases, such as the one involving Rodrigo Floriano Mayen, involve deaths that have been classified as being the result of drug overdoses.
These cases all add up to a Hispanic community that is turning to Gwinnett County police and asking what the county’s law enforcement is doing to keep them safe.
“With all of this, we’ve had more awareness of different families who have also, not necessarily been in the same situation, but they feel as if Gwinnett County is not listening to them,” Zaira Garcia said.
The Hispanic community got a chance to address its concerns to Gwinnett police officials, including Police Chief J.D. McClure, during a community meeting at Universal Church on Thursday night.
“The Gwinnett County Police Department has a long history of serving our community with dignity and respect,” McClure told attendees. “We take crime seriously and we will do everything in our power to keep you safe.
“What I ask from you tonight is to please listen to our message because, in our society today there is a lot of misinformation. Misinformation causes frustration, fear and anger.”
Attendees highlighted a number of issues, asking police what they are doing about concerns such as fentanyl, gangs, curfews for young people, missing persons cases and human trafficking.
For attendees their concerns are reinforced by cases such as the murder of Morales, the disappearance of Garcia, the overdose death of Mayen, and the shooting death of Martinez — which police have indicated was an apparent gang initiation killing — highlight the diversity of issues the Hispanic community is concerned about.
“A big part of the community concern is definitely fentanyl,” Duluth resident Laura Zarate said. “Definitely (also) the drug world, but also the gangs, violence and a little bit of a taboo between having a relationship with the Latino community and the Gwinnett police department, or any police in general.”
Zaira Garcia said some Hispanic residents fear police because they think officers will arrest them and try to have them deported.
Maj. Jordan Griffin, who is the commander of the police department’s West Precinct, said Hispanic residents should not be worried about whether officers will check their immigration status, however.
“We would like people to know it is not our job to report or check immigration status,” he said. “We just want to come help, make reports and arrest (criminals).”
‘She didn’t get to live her life’
In the last month, the murder of Susana Morales has been one of the most high profile cases involving a member of Gwinnett’s Hispanic community.
Gwinnett police arrested Miles Bryant, who was a Doraville police officer until he was charged in the Morales case, last month. Bryant faces murder, kidnapping, false report of a crime, and concealing the death of another person charges in connection with Morales’ death.
Police have said they believe Morales was killed within a few hours of her disappearance. Sgt. Jennifer Richter told the Daily Post on Thursday that a cause of death has not been determined yet because of the amount of decomposition that had occurred before her remains were discovered off State Route 316 near the Gwinnett-Barrow County line in early February.
The discovery of Morales’ skeletal remains has brought sorrow for her family. They held out hope that she would be found alive and brought back to them. Instead, they ended up in mourning.
“I have to think about all of the stuff hat I will have to go through now without her,” Jasmine Morales said as she fought back tears during a press conference on Thursday morning. “She’ll never graduate from high school ...
“She didn’t get to live her life. She didn’t even get to start it. It just hurts. There’s no way to describe how I feel.”
Susana Morales’ mother, Guadalupe “Maria” Manzanares-Morales, said that while she is mourning the death of her youngest daughter, the discovery of her remains has caused a shift in feelings.
“It’s different now because now at least I have somewhere to take a flower to,” she said while speaking through a translator. “Now, at least I know that I can mourn her.
“But, after so many months of anguish, of not knowing where she is, and then discovering her and what was done to her, now I feel angry and am seeking justice.”
Gwinnett police are also investigating allegations that Bryant has entered or attempted to enter the homes of other women. And, Snellville police filed a burglary charge against Bryant at the end of February in connection with a 2018 break-in.
The charge from Snellville came after his arrest sparked new information that led to him being identified as a suspect in that case.
That has sparked outrage from people who believe the prior cases should have been warning flags and that Bryant should have been arrested after the first case where he was identified as a suspect, which was in 2019.
“The law should have done its job and protected Susana from him long before he saw her walking down hat street,” said Chloë Cheyenne, the CEO of COMMUNITYx, a social justice organization which has been working with the Morales family.
Another family is seeking answers about a missing loved one
Morales is not the only case involving a Hispanic female who has been missing for months.
Zaira Garcia has been trying to get answers about what happened to her sister, Selena, since last October.
Selena Garcia’s family last heard from her on Oct. 7, when she told her sister she was going out with friends. Attempts by the family to make contact with her since then have gone unanswered.
She was 24 when she disappeared, but she has turned 25 since then.
It’s birthday that Selena’s family had to mark not only without her there with them, but also any information about what happened to her. One of the people that Selena is believed to have been with on Oct. 7 has been reluctant to tell her family what happened that night.
“We want her back and I don’t know what the outcome is going to be, but I do know we want to find out what happened,” Zaira Garcia said.
For Garcia, the search for her sister has been frustrating because, she said, it has difficult to get updates on the Gwinnett police investigation into her disappearance. The family and other members of the Hispanic community have been going out and canvasing for information.
“You don’t know what they’re doing, you don’t know if they’re looking into these people ha we’ve provided them (information about),” she said. “It’s been honestly so hard because we’ve been the ones going out and searching for her. We’ve been in the woods, we’ve been everywhere honestly ...
“At times, I feel like I’m the detective and I’m the one doing all of the work.”
But, when Garcia questioned police about her sister’s case during the community meeting on Thursday, Maj. Eric Wilkerson told her the department is trying to find Selena.
“We’ve never stopped looking for Selena (and) we’re not going to stop looking for her,” he said.
Garcia bristles at the notion that her sister could just be a runaway. That’s not something Selena would do, her sister said as she addressed police officials a the community meeting.
Selena Garcia’s disappearance was highlighted on Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta’s Facebook page on Friday. Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, is offering a $2,000 reward for information about wha happened to Selena.
Anyone who has information about Selena Garcia’s whereabouts can call 404-577-8477, visit www.StopCrimeATL.org or send a text messages to 274637. They can also call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300.
A call for action
People in the Hispanic community are looking for action from police departments in Gwinnett County to make changes happen.
Some of them say what they feel they are experiencing happens to other minority groups as well.
Jasmine Morales said criminals need to see that there are consequences for their actions. She pointed to her sister’s murder as an example of what could eventually happen without consequences.
“Maybe if there were consequences (for Miles Bryant) from the beginning, maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” Morales said.
Morales said Gwinnett police should have taken swifter action to investigate her sister’s disappearance, explaining that the family felt police were treating Susana as a runaway even though they insisted ht was no the case.
Police Chief J.D. McClure has previously defended how his department handled Susana Morales’ disappearance, however. McClure continued to defend his department at the community meeting on Thursday night.
“The initial information that we received was that there was a possibility that Susana had run away,” he said. “The initial officers responded, they did search for Susana and ultimately their report was taken and given to our detectives.
“They immediately launched an investigation that, although it started initially as a possible runaway report, as more facts became available that case transitioned to a missing person where we suspected there could be foul play involved.”
Meanwhile, Zaira Garcia said police officers who speak Spanish would help because there are many people in the Hispanic community for whom English is a second language or they don’t speak it at all. McClure introduced some Hispanic police officers during the community meeting on Thursday, but Garcia said there aren’t enough.
“They need to have Spanish-speaking personnel,” she said. “Whenever you call, you speak to someone in English.”
