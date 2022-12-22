...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
to 9 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front overnight and Friday.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the
Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further
south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through
the early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are
expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets
dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...PATCHY BLACK ICE OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing during the overnight
hours and into Friday morning. Patchy black ice will be possible
with below freezing temperatures and residual moisture on the
roadways, and will lead to the possibility of hazardous travel in
some areas. Black ice will be most likely on local roads, bridges,
and overpasses. Please use extra caution if you have to travel.
Gusty winds could cause further travel concerns in combination
with black ice. Temperatures are not forecast to increase above
freezing in much of north and central Georgia on Friday.
Friday and Saturday are going to feel very cold in Gwinnett County.
The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has issued a wind chill advisory for north and central Georgia, including the metro Atlanta area. The advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Thursday and remain in effect until noon on Saturday.
In essence, temperatures will likely be in the teens, but with the wind chill factored in, they are going to feel much colder — as in they will feel like they are below zero degrees — in Gwinnett through the middle of Christmas Eve.
The weather service is warning that temperatures will feel like they are -5 degrees in north Gwinnett, as well as many parts of the central part of the county. In the more southern parts of the county, temperatures are expected to feel like they are about -2 degrees.
Residents can expect freezing temperatures to last between 48 and 72 hours with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph expected, according to weather service forecasters.
"Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday," The National Weather Service's advisory states. "Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon.
"Further south, temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens expected Saturday morning."
So, what does that mean for Gwinnettians who are thinking about going out on Friday or Saturday?
The National Weather Service is warning people to be prepared in case they get stranded on roads. Even if they will be staying home, people should take precautions.
"If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded," the weather service said.
"Bring your pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats."
The Georgia Department of Transportation said it has been working since Wednesday night to pre-treat roadways and ensure they are prepared for the cold temperatures. A major concern is the possibility of black ice forming since there is a chance of showers late Thursday night.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, GDOT officials said they had completed preparations on Interstate 285 and that work on I-85 and I-985 was "in progress."
"Thus far, Georgia DOT crews have spread approximately 45 percent of the department's brine reserves and are in the process of producing more in the event it is needed," GDPT said in a statement.
"Brine crews are still out on the roads and may have to continue treating roads overnight. Motorists in affected areas are asked to limit travel overnight and into Friday morning. If you must venture out during this time, please give GDOT crews room and space on the roads to help ensure they can safely do their jobs. Please be aware of the brine trucks and know they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Please pay attention and stay back at least 100 feet."
Gwinnett County officials are taking their own precautions, however.
Gwinnett County Transit will not run its commuter bus service between the county and Atlanta and Emory on Friday because of the possibility of express lanes being closed. Local and paratransit bus service is expected continue, however.
The county will also operate its five warming stations at least on Thursday and Friday nights. The stations will operate from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night.
The shelters are located at the following locations:
• Buford Senior Center, at 2755 Sawnee Avenue in Buford
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
• Best Friend Park Gym, at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
• Centerville Senior Center, at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
• Lawrenceville Senior Center, at 225 Benson Street in Lawrenceville
